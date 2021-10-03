Awards at the U.S. Capitol

The Michigan Legion of Merit medal is pinned on to the shirt of a U.S. Capitol Police officer at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

