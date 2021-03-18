NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers train on the new M109A7 Paladin Self Propelled Howitzer System at Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 17, 2021. Experts from Program Manager Self Propelled Howitzers Systems New Equipment Training Team from Tank Automotive and Armament Command showed maintainers of F Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, 1 -113th Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team the improvements in survivability, mobility and firing that makes the system more lethal on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released)

