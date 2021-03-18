Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery [Image 16 of 21]

    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers train on the new M109A7 Paladin Self Propelled Howitzer System at Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 17, 2021. Experts from Program Manager Self Propelled Howitzers Systems New Equipment Training Team from Tank Automotive and Armament Command showed maintainers of F Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, 1 -113th Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team the improvements in survivability, mobility and firing that makes the system more lethal on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 16:54
    Photo ID: 6564327
    VIRIN: 210318-Z-OU450-0233
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery
    NC Guard Fields New Paladin Artillery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    maintenance
    Artillery
    NCNG
    M109A7 Paladin Self Propelled Howitzer System
    Total Package Fielding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT