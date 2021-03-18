President Cleveland honored

U.S. Army Honor Guard Soldiers with the 99th Readiness Division, U.S. Army Reserve, carry a memorial wreath to President Grover Cleveland’s grave at Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, N.J., March 18. 2021. The ceremony commemorated President Cleveland’s 184th birthday. The Presidential Wreath Laying Program is administered by the White House Military Office, which is responsible for coordinating the annual placement of presidential wreaths at the tombs and resting places of former presidents, other famous Americans, and at certain memorials of historical significance. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

