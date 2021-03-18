Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Cleveland honored [Image 7 of 7]

    President Cleveland honored

    PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark W. Palzer, commanding general, 99th Readiness Division, U.S. Army Reserve, kneels during a wreath-laying ceremony at President Grover Cleveland’s grave at Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, N.J., March 18. 2021. The ceremony commemorated President Cleveland’s 184th birthday. The Presidential Wreath Laying Program is administered by the White House Military Office, which is responsible for coordinating the annual placement of presidential wreaths at the tombs and resting places of former presidents, other famous Americans, and at certain memorials of historical significance. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6563999
    VIRIN: 210318-Z-AL508-1029
    Resolution: 6103x4069
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: PRINCETON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Cleveland honored [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    Ceremony

    Remembrance

    Honor

    U.S. Army

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ceremony
    New Jersey
    Remembrance
    Honor
    U.S. Army

