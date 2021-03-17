Three H-53 heavy-lift helicopters and several rotor heads are among the work in process in Fleet Readiness Center East’s Hangar 1, which houses the H-53 line. Following successes on the FRCE’s V-22 Osprey line, leaders are now looking to reduce turnaround times on H-53 aircraft line by implementing Naval Sustainment System initiatives that improve transparency and communication among stakeholders involved in the process.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 10:17 Photo ID: 6563587 VIRIN: 210317-N-AC707-1001 Resolution: 3341x2227 Size: 5.49 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53 [Image 2 of 2], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.