Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53 [Image 2 of 2]

    After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Three H-53 heavy-lift helicopters and several rotor heads are among the work in process in Fleet Readiness Center East’s Hangar 1, which houses the H-53 line. Following successes on the FRCE’s V-22 Osprey line, leaders are now looking to reduce turnaround times on H-53 aircraft line by implementing Naval Sustainment System initiatives that improve transparency and communication among stakeholders involved in the process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 10:17
    Photo ID: 6563587
    VIRIN: 210317-N-AC707-1001
    Resolution: 3341x2227
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53 [Image 2 of 2], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53
    After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V22
    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    H53
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT