Three H-53 heavy-lift helicopters and several rotor heads are among the work in process in Fleet Readiness Center East’s Hangar 1, which houses the H-53 line. Following successes on the FRCE’s V-22 Osprey line, leaders are now looking to reduce turnaround times on H-53 aircraft line by implementing Naval Sustainment System initiatives that improve transparency and communication among stakeholders involved in the process.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 10:17
|Photo ID:
|6563587
|VIRIN:
|210317-N-AC707-1001
|Resolution:
|3341x2227
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53 [Image 2 of 2], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
After V-22 success, FRCE eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53
