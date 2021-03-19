Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2021

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Patches for the United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing are displayed on a table at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 19, 2021. Members of the 435 AEW are deployed throughout Africa supporting the U.S. Africa Command theater objectives. The 435 AEW is committed to protecting, developing and caring for Airmen. These Airmen are the reason the wing continues to succeed in accomplishing the mission better than its adversaries. (Courtesy illustration)

    This work, Deployed commander sets example, provides feedback to retain, develop Airmen [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

