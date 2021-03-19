Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed commander sets example, provides feedback to retain, develop Airmen [Image 2 of 2]

    Deployed commander sets example, provides feedback to retain, develop Airmen

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman wears the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing patch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 19, 2021. The 435 AEW provides combat Airpower and base operating support for operations across Africa. The 435 AEW’s continued success relies on commanders and first line supervisor’s ability to recruit, develop and retain individuals committed to the profession of arms and Air Force core values. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Deployed commander sets example, provides feedback to retain, develop Airmen [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Africa Command
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa
    435th Air Expeditionary Wing
    435 AEW

