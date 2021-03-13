Lt. j.g. Andrew Hayne, from Parker Colo., establishes communication from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a small boat training exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s. largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 05:58 Photo ID: 6563352 VIRIN: 210313-N-FO714-1074 Resolution: 5640x4287 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Benfold Conducts Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.