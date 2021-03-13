Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benfold Conducts Training Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Benfold Conducts Training Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Gunner’s Mate Seaman Parker Covert, from Saukville, Wis., stands watch during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s. largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

