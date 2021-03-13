Gunner’s Mate Seaman Parker Covert, from Saukville, Wis., stands watch during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s. largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 05:58
|Photo ID:
|6563350
|VIRIN:
|210313-N-FO714-1182
|Resolution:
|4724x3793
|Size:
|873.25 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Benfold Conducts Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
