    NAVSTA Rota Holds Grand Opening For New El Patio Facility [Image 4 of 5]

    NAVSTA Rota Holds Grand Opening For New El Patio Facility

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 12, 2021) - A group of customers wait in line for food at the new Bomber’s Diner on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, after the grand opening of NAVSTA Rota’s El Patio facility Mar. 12, 2021. The new El Patio facility consists of the new Bomber’s eatery, Tower Pub, and 2 state-of-the-art Flix Movie Theatres. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Owen)

    Naval Station Rota&rsquo;s New &ldquo;Main Street&rdquo;

