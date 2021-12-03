NAVSTA Rota Holds Grand Opening For New El Patio Facility

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 12, 2021) - Megan Ryan, Fleet Readiness Director Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, speaks during the grand opening ceremony for NAVSTA Rota’s El Patio facility Mar. 12, 2021. The new El Patio facility consists of the new Bomber’s eatery, Tower Pub, and 2 state-of-the-art Flix Movie Theatres. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Owen)
Naval Station Rota's New "Main Street"
