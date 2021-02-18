Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA -- Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight recently participated in a hazardous materials exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the exercise, teams took turns practicing command and control of simulated scenarios, as well as hands-on detection and response in an effort to capitalize on each other’s strengths. The event was part of a series of ongoing exercises meant to bolster PSAB’s capability to sustain and defend joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 05:16
    Photo ID: 6563308
    VIRIN: 210218-F-VI840-2013
    Resolution: 2800x1868
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise
    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise
    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise
    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise
    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise
    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise
    378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PSAB #WinToday #PrevailTomorrow #ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT