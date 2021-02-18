PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA -- Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight recently participated in a hazardous materials exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the exercise, teams took turns practicing command and control of simulated scenarios, as well as hands-on detection and response in an effort to capitalize on each other’s strengths. The event was part of a series of ongoing exercises meant to bolster PSAB’s capability to sustain and defend joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6563308
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-VI840-2013
|Resolution:
|2800x1868
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT