PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA -- Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight recently participated in a hazardous materials exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the exercise, teams took turns practicing command and control of simulated scenarios, as well as hands-on detection and response in an effort to capitalize on each other’s strengths. The event was part of a series of ongoing exercises meant to bolster PSAB’s capability to sustain and defend joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 05:16 Photo ID: 6563306 VIRIN: 210218-F-VI840-0026 Resolution: 7603x5054 Size: 19.82 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378 ECES Airmen strengthen readiness in hazardous materials exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.