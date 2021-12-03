U.S. Army Pfc. Jesse Power assigned to Charlie Troop, Regimental Support Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment, places a chest seal on a casualty during the NCO of the month board at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, March 12, 2021. The Soldier/NCO of the month board consisted of Soldiers participating in Expert Soldier Badge tasks particular to their military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 05:13
|Photo ID:
|6563300
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-LL671-0485
|Resolution:
|7866x5244
|Size:
|25.53 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
