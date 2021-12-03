2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter

U.S. Army Pfc. Jesse Power assigned to Charlie Troop, Regimental Support Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment, places a chest seal on a casualty during the NCO of the month board at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, March 12, 2021. The Soldier/NCO of the month board consisted of Soldiers participating in Expert Soldier Badge tasks particular to their military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

