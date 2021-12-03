Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter [Image 10 of 12]

    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Owen Cyr Assigned to Bravo Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fires an M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun during the NCO of the month board at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, March 12, 2021. The Soldier/NCO of the month board consisted of Soldiers participating in Expert Soldier Badge tasks particular to their military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 05:13
    Photo ID: 6563299
    VIRIN: 210312-A-LL671-0517
    Resolution: 6753x4502
    Size: 18.71 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter
    2CR RSS Soldier/NCO of the quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    StrongEurope
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT