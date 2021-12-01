Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Work Play: Sudosa Temple [Image 2 of 2]

    Live Work Play: Sudosa Temple

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Erin Conway 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Buddharupa are displayed inside Sudosa Temple in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Jan. 12, 2021. According to the temple’s historical records, Monk Wonhyo attained enlightenment after drinking water from a skull and founded Sudosa Temple on the outskirts of present-day Pyeongtaek. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 02:32
    Photo ID: 6563176
    VIRIN: 210112-A-BD350-177
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 18.26 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    This work, Live Work Play: Sudosa Temple [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

