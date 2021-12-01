Buddharupa are displayed inside Sudosa Temple in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Jan. 12, 2021. According to the temple’s historical records, Monk Wonhyo attained enlightenment after drinking water from a skull and founded Sudosa Temple on the outskirts of present-day Pyeongtaek. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 02:32 Photo ID: 6563176 VIRIN: 210112-A-BD350-177 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 18.26 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Live Work Play: Sudosa Temple [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.