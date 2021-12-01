Live Work Play: Sudosa Temple

Buddharupa are displayed inside Sudosa Temple in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Jan. 12, 2021. According to the temple’s historical records, Monk Wonhyo attained enlightenment after drinking water from a skull and founded Sudosa Temple on the outskirts of present-day Pyeongtaek. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).
