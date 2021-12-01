Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Work Play: Sudosa Temple [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Erin Conway 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Snow covers the Sudosa Temple in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Jan. 12, 2021. Sudosa Temple is one of many temples in the city that tourists and locals can visit to learn about Korean history and culture. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).

