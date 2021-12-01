Snow covers the Sudosa Temple in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Jan. 12, 2021. Sudosa Temple is one of many temples in the city that tourists and locals can visit to learn about Korean history and culture. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 02:32 Photo ID: 6563175 VIRIN: 210112-A-BD350-083 Resolution: 5058x3372 Size: 11.24 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Live Work Play: Sudosa Temple [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.