Snow covers the Sudosa Temple in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Jan. 12, 2021. Sudosa Temple is one of many temples in the city that tourists and locals can visit to learn about Korean history and culture. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 02:32
|Photo ID:
|6563175
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-BD350-083
|Resolution:
|5058x3372
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Work Play: Sudosa Temple [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
