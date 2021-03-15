Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta MFTA and NIXIE Stream [Image 4 of 4]

    Rafael Peralta MFTA and NIXIE Stream

    AT SEA

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210315-N-VD554-0247 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class William Ford (center), from Mobile, Ala., operates a double-drum winch during a NIXIE stream aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 01:20
    Photo ID: 6563143
    VIRIN: 210315-N-VD554-0247
    Resolution: 6624x3726
    Size: 814.23 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta MFTA and NIXIE Stream [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Sonar
    NIXIE
    STGs
    torpedo countermeasures

