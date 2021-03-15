210315-N-VD554-0247 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class William Ford (center), from Mobile, Ala., operates a double-drum winch during a NIXIE stream aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6563143 VIRIN: 210315-N-VD554-0247 Resolution: 6624x3726 Size: 814.23 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta MFTA and NIXIE Stream [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.