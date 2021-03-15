Rafael Peralta MFTA and NIXIE Stream

210315-N-VD554-0191 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) operate the multi-function towed array winch. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
