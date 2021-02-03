169th Fighter Wing Security Forces conducts inter-agency active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Marian Morrison, 169th Comptroller Flight commander, participates in an exercise where simulated active-shooters and disgruntled Airmen, Tech. Sgt. Ismael Fierro, gray sweatshirt, Staff Sgt. Jonathan Hancock, far left, and Senior Airman Christopher McCarthy, rear right, require 169th Fighter Wing Security Forces defenders to team up with local law enforcement officers from the Richland County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team (SRT) to conduct inter-agency training at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2021. UH-60 Black Hawk medium-lift utility helicopters from the South Carolina National Gaurd's Company A, 1-111st Aviation Battalion, transported the SRT to join U.S. Air Force base defenders to engage active-shooter exercise threats, demonstrating quick response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

