169th Fighter Wing Security Forces conducts inter-agency active shooter exercise

169th Fighter Wing Security Forces defenders team up with local law enforcement officers from the Richland County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team (SRT) to conduct inter-agency active-shooter training at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2021. UH-60 Black Hawk medium-lift utility helicopters from the South Carolina National Gaurd's Company A, 1-111st Aviation Battalion, transported the SRT to join U.S. Air Force base defenders to engage active-shooter exercise threats, demonstrating quick response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

