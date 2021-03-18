Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB courthouse renamed to “Seidel Memorial Courthouse” [Image 3 of 3]

    Edwards AFB courthouse renamed to “Seidel Memorial Courthouse”

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Nadine Seidel, wife of the late Warren Seidel, gives remarks at the renaming ceremony of the “Seidel Memorial Courthouse” at Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 18. The courthouse is named after her husband, Warren Seidel, who passed away last year following a short battle with cancer, he had served at Edwards for almost 25 years. (Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
