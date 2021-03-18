Edwards AFB courthouse renamed to “Seidel Memorial Courthouse”

Lt. Col. James Lisher, 412th Test Wing Staff Judge Advocate, presents a replica of the newly-renamed "Seidel Memorial Courthouse" sign to Nadine Seidel, wife of the late Warren Seidel, at Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 18. Seidel passed away last year following a short battle with cancer, he had served at Edwards for almost 25 years. (Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales)
