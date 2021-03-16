ROTC cadets visit JBLM, observe training

U.S. Army ROTC cadets from the University of Washington visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 16, 2021, to observe training and gain new perspectives on leadership. The cadets learned about the importance of leadership during conversations with the commander of 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment "Tomahawks", 1-2 Stryker Brigade, and later they observed the tactical proficiency of the battalion's indirect fire infantrymen and fire support specialists during a mortar live-fire training event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Francisco Colon, 1-2 SBCT Public Affairs)

