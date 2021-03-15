Annie Edwards and her 4-year-old son M. water vegetables in their plot at the Camp Zama and Sagamihara Family Housing Area Community Garden, SFHA, Japan, March 15.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6562874
|VIRIN:
|210319-A-IT218-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.26 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan community garden still growing strong [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan community garden still growing strong
LEAVE A COMMENT