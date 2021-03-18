Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Japan community garden still growing strong [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG Japan community garden still growing strong

    JAPAN

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Marena Samson-Bloomstrom starts getting her plot ready for tilling at the Camp Zama and Sagamihara Family Housing Area Community Garden, SFHA, Japan, March 18.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 18:57
    Photo ID: 6562873
    VIRIN: 210319-A-IT218-002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.07 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan community garden still growing strong [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Japan community garden still growing strong
    USAG Japan community garden still growing strong

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Japan community garden still growing strong

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Army Materiel Command
    garden
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Army housing
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT