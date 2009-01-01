Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vietnam Veteran Served With Air Force In Thailand [Image 1 of 3]

    Vietnam Veteran Served With Air Force In Thailand

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.1967

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Air Force Master Sgt. Danny William Sims in an official photo from 1967-68. Sims is being honored for his service in Thailand during the Vietnam War as part of the Army Materiel Command’s Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Program. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.1967
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6562740
    VIRIN: 670314-A-MT653-883
    Resolution: 1180x1486
    Size: 398.02 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran Served With Air Force In Thailand [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vietnam Veteran Served With Air Force In Thailand
    Family Legacy of Military Service
    Service To Family And Country

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vietnam veteran&rsquo;s military service begins family&rsquo;s legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    Vietnam Veteran Danny William Sims
    Ricky Sims

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT