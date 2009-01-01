Air Force Master Sgt. Danny William Sims in an official photo from 1967-68. Sims is being honored for his service in Thailand during the Vietnam War as part of the Army Materiel Command’s Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Program. (Courtesy Photo)
|03.14.1967
|03.18.2021 16:42
|6562740
|670314-A-MT653-883
|1180x1486
|398.02 KB
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|1
|0
This work, Vietnam Veteran Served With Air Force In Thailand [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam veteran’s military service begins family’s legacy
