Service To Family And Country

Vietnam veteran Danny William Sims and his wife Glenda with son Ricky Sims. Ricky Sims’ family includes, from left, daughter Brittany, wife Cindy and daughter Haley. Not pictured is daughter Lindsey. Danny William Sims has two other sons, four other grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The elder Sims is being honored for his service in Thailand during the Vietnam War as part of the Army Materiel Command’s Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Program. (Courtesy Photo)

