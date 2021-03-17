Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service To Family And Country [Image 3 of 3]

    Service To Family And Country

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Vietnam veteran Danny William Sims and his wife Glenda with son Ricky Sims. Ricky Sims’ family includes, from left, daughter Brittany, wife Cindy and daughter Haley. Not pictured is daughter Lindsey. Danny William Sims has two other sons, four other grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The elder Sims is being honored for his service in Thailand during the Vietnam War as part of the Army Materiel Command’s Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Program. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:43
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Vietnam Veteran Served With Air Force In Thailand
    Family Legacy of Military Service
    Service To Family And Country

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vietnam veteran&rsquo;s wartime service begins family&rsquo;s military legacy

    Vietnam Veteran Danny William Sims
    Ricky Sims
    AMC Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Program

