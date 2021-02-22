Daniel Reardon (right), of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his contributions as the AN/SQQ-89 A(V)15 DDG-51 Shipbuilding and Conversion baseline lead, from Technical Director Ron Vien on Feb. 22, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 13:42
|Photo ID:
|6562385
|VIRIN:
|210222-N-XQ823-0006
|Resolution:
|400x264
|Size:
|134.18 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Hometown:
|BERKLEY, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Four NUWC Division Newport employees receive Navy Civilian Service Awards [Image 4 of 4], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Four NUWC Division Newport employees receive Navy Civilian Service Awards
