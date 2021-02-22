Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four NUWC Division Newport employees receive Navy Civilian Service Awards [Image 2 of 4]

    Four NUWC Division Newport employees receive Navy Civilian Service Awards

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Daniel Reardon (right), of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his contributions as the AN/SQQ-89 A(V)15 DDG-51 Shipbuilding and Conversion baseline lead, from Technical Director Ron Vien on Feb. 22, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:42
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Hometown: BERKLEY, MA, US
    Department of the Navy
    Civilian Service Awards
    NUWC Division Newport
