Four NUWC Division Newport employees receive Navy Civilian Service Awards

Daniel Reardon (right), of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his contributions as the AN/SQQ-89 A(V)15 DDG-51 Shipbuilding and Conversion baseline lead, from Technical Director Ron Vien on Feb. 22, 2021.

