Four NUWC Division Newport employees receive Navy Civilian Service Awards

John de Ciutiis, of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Contracts Department, won a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, for his performance as the certification manager of the Contracting Officer Representative Program from October 2016 to November 2020.
