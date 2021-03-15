MANAMA, Bahrain (March 15, 2021) – Balaji Dilli, left, of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain issues a package to Construction Electrician 2nd Class Julito Dacpano, right, of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in the Material Support Initiative warehouse.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support team provides acquisition support and inventory management of supplies and materials onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

