MANAMA, Bahrain (March 15, 2021)- Saeed Alhawachi, left, and Anoop D’Souza, right, personnel from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, remove a pallet from the shelf for a customer in the Material Support Initiative warehouse.
NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support team provides acquisition support and inventory management of supplies and materials onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 08:42
|Photo ID:
|6561664
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-WN504-1013
|Resolution:
|4344x2900
|Size:
|832.93 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
