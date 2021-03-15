Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support Team

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support Team

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (March 15, 2021)- Saeed Alhawachi, left, and Anoop D’Souza, right, personnel from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, remove a pallet from the shelf for a customer in the Material Support Initiative warehouse.

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support team provides acquisition support and inventory management of supplies and materials onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6561664
    VIRIN: 210315-N-WN504-1013
    Resolution: 4344x2900
    Size: 832.93 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain
    Material Support

