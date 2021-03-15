MANAMA, Bahrain (March 15, 2021)- Saeed Alhawachi, left, and Anoop D’Souza, right, personnel from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, remove a pallet from the shelf for a customer in the Material Support Initiative warehouse.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support team provides acquisition support and inventory management of supplies and materials onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 08:42 Photo ID: 6561664 VIRIN: 210315-N-WN504-1013 Resolution: 4344x2900 Size: 832.93 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support Team [Image 3 of 3], by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.