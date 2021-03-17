Obangame Express 21 Exercise

210317-N-TI693-1656



NUTEKPO, Ghana (March 17, 2021) Service members from the Ghanaian special forces tend to a simulated personnel casualty, while being observed by a Polish special forces service member, during a boarding exercise as part of Obangame Express 2021, March 17, 2021. Obangame Express, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 Location: NUTEKPO, GH by PO1 Fred Gray IV