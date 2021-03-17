Hush House

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron stands static before engine testing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 17, 2021. Engines are tested inside of ‘hush houses’ to minimize noise and provide a safe area for maintainers to inspect them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

