    Hush House [Image 1 of 3]

    Hush House

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48th Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion technicians prepare the test cell before starting an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 17, 2021. Each engine is tested and monitored to ensure it is safe for flight before being installed into the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 06:57
    Photo ID: 6561499
    VIRIN: 210317-F-ZB805-0096
    Resolution: 2235x1597
    Size: 566.83 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hush House [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Hush House
    Liberty Wing

