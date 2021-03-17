Hush House

48th Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion technicians prepare the test cell before starting an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 17, 2021. Each engine is tested and monitored to ensure it is safe for flight before being installed into the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

