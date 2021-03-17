48th Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion technicians prepare the test cell before starting an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 17, 2021. Each engine is tested and monitored to ensure it is safe for flight before being installed into the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6561499
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-ZB805-0096
|Resolution:
|2235x1597
|Size:
|566.83 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Hush House [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
