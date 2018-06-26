Students from the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's Basic Leader

Course (BLC) graduated in a ceremony Mar. 4, 2021 at the Rose Barracks Theater

in

Vilseck, Germany. BLC is a month-long course that teaches the basic skills

needed to lead small groups of Soldiers. The course is hard hitting and

intensive to prepare Soldiers to advance to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army

photo by Christoph Koppers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2018 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 06:51 Photo ID: 6561496 VIRIN: 210304-A-XV631-1020 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.18 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCOA BLC Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.