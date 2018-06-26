NCOA BLC Graduation

Students from the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's Basic Leader
Course (BLC) graduated in a ceremony Mar. 4, 2021 at the Rose Barracks Theater
in
Vilseck, Germany. BLC is a month-long course that teaches the basic skills
needed to lead small groups of Soldiers. The course is hard hitting and
intensive to prepare Soldiers to advance to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army
photo by Christoph Koppers)
