    3/3 Conducts Littoral Defense Experimentation [Image 11 of 13]

    3/3 Conducts Littoral Defense Experimentation

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Capt. Nicholas Royer 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with 3d Battalio, 3d Marines moves from one firing position to another after conducting a missile drill on sea targets during exercise Cast Away on March 16, 2021 near Okinawa, Japan. Castaway 21.1 demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and allied forces to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. 3/3 is part of 3d Marine Division, forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Nicholas Royer)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/3 Conducts Littoral Defense Experimentation [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Nicholas Royer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    littoral
    Marine Corps
    3d Marine Division
    V33
    Castaway21.1

