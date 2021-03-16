3/3 Conducts Littoral Defense Experimentation

Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines survey sea targets for mortar and missile fires during exercise Cast Away on March 16, 2021 near Okinawa, Japan. Castaway 21.1 demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and allied forces to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. 3/3 is part of 3d Marine Division, forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Nicholas Royer)

