    Exercise Eagle Pangea [Image 7 of 8]

    Exercise Eagle Pangea

    CAPO TEULADA, ITALY, ITALY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Castle Company, 54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct urban operations training, as part of Eagle Pangea Exercise in the Italian Army Capo Teulada Major Training Area on the Island of Sardinia, Italy Mar. 10, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    This work, Exercise Eagle Pangea [Image 8 of 8], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

