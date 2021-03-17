U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Castle Company, 54th Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare explosive charges before an urban breaching training, part of Eagle Pangea Exercise in the Italian Army Capo Teulada Major Training Area on the Island of Sardinia, Italy Mar. 10, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

