    100 ARW supports aircraft over Estonia, Finland during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 3 of 3]

    100 ARW supports aircraft over Estonia, Finland during exercise Baltic Trident

    FINLAND

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A group of Finnish air force F/A-18C Hornet aircraft fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident over Finland, March 17, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident is a joint training exercise to ensure Airmen and aircrew are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations by utilizing elements of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    This work, 100 ARW supports aircraft over Estonia, Finland during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

