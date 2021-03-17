100 ARW supports aircraft over Estonia, Finland during exercise Baltic Trident

A Finnish air force F/A-18C Hornet aircraft departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident over Finland, March 17, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident aims to strengthen allied partnerships across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

