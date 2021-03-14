Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 7 of 8]

    Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services Visits NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210314-N-VI040-1386 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 14, 2021) Most Reverend William Muhm, auxiliary bishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services of the United States of America, presides over a mass at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Mar. 14, 2021. While at NAF Atsugi, Muhm conducted a meet and greet with first communion students and their families, to include parishioners and lay leadership as he concluded his 2021 visit to Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 23:04
    Photo ID: 6561171
    VIRIN: 210314-N-VI040-1386
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 736.16 KB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 8 of 8], by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Japan
    NAF Atsugi
    Chaplain Corps
    Navy
    Religious Ministry

