Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services Visits NAF Atsugi

210314-N-VI040-1343 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 14, 2021) Most Reverend William Muhm (left), auxiliary bishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services of the United States of America, presides over a mass with Father Kizito (right) at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Mar. 14, 2021. While at NAF Atsugi, Muhm conducted a meet and greet with first communion students and their families, to include parishioners and lay leadership as he concluded his 2021 visit to Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar)

