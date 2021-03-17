AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department vaccination site in Salome, Ariz.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SALOME, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members help support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccination at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Mar. 17, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

