Arizona National Guard service members help support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccination at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Mar. 17, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 20:16
|Photo ID:
|6561038
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-UN281-015
|Resolution:
|4388x3134
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|SALOME, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department vaccination site in Salome, Ariz. [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
