    NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis [Image 2 of 2]

    NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) assigned to the NATO Early Warning and Control Force (NAEW&C Force) at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, takes-off during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 12, 2021. The E-3A AWACS aircraft is an aircraft with integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 18:07
    Photo ID: 6560919
    VIRIN: 210312-F-UT528-1009
    Resolution: 4355x2578
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis [Image 2 of 2], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Nellis AFB
    Joint Operations
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-2

