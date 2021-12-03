A NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) assigned to the NATO Early Warning and Control Force (NAEW&C Force) at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, takes-off during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 12, 2021. The E-3A AWACS aircraft is an aircraft with integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 18:07
|Photo ID:
|6560919
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-UT528-1009
|Resolution:
|4355x2578
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|4
This work, NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis [Image 2 of 2], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis
