NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) crew members walk to board the aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 11, 2021. NATO’s participation in Red Flag 21-2 is integral to the training mission which assists in readiness and allows the 414th Combat training Squadron to train, instruct and lead its Airmen, Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 18:10 Photo ID: 6560918 VIRIN: 210311-F-LY743-1042 Resolution: 5097x3082 Size: 1.22 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.