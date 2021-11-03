Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis [Image 1 of 2]

    NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) crew members walk to board the aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 11, 2021. NATO’s participation in Red Flag 21-2 is integral to the training mission which assists in readiness and allows the 414th Combat training Squadron to train, instruct and lead its Airmen, Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 18:10
    Photo ID: 6560918
    VIRIN: 210311-F-LY743-1042
    Resolution: 5097x3082
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis
    NATO AWACS provides ‘eyes in the sky’ during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO AWACS provides &lsquo;eyes in the sky&rsquo; during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Nellis AFB
    Joint Operations
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT